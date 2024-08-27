Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-Victoria Falls Mayor defects to Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Victoria Falls mayor Somvelo Dlamini has defected from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) to join Zanu-PF, citing the ruling party's achievements under the Second Republic and the support he received from them. Dlamini officially joined Zanu-PF during the Home/Ekhaya. Kumusha programme in Jambezi, attended by Zanu-PF national commissar Munyaradzi Machacha.

In an interview, Dlamini praised the positive developments spearheaded by the Zanu-PF-led government, including the expansion of Hwange Power Station, the upgrade of Beitbridge border post, and the Gwayi-Shangani Dam project. He explained that his decision to join Zanu-PF was motivated by a desire to support these initiatives and work towards national development.

Dlamini also spoke about his experience of rejection within the opposition, particularly after becoming mayor in 2018. He mentioned that despite his challenges, Zanu-PF consistently supported him and the City of Victoria Falls, which inspired his decision to switch allegiance. Dlamini clarified that he has not yet decided whether to run for any political position in the future.

Dlamini was joined in his defection by over 500 other members from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Binga and Hwange, including notable figures like incumbent Mbhizha ward councillor Namo Chuma and former Binga RDC chairman Munkombwe Dube.

This defection is not unprecedented, as another former Victoria Falls mayor, Nkosilathi Jiyane, also left the MDC-T for Zanu-PF in 2010 due to internal conflicts within the opposition party.

Source - The Sunday News

