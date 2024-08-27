Police officer forges complainant's signature

News / National

A police officer from Bulawayo Central traffic, Memory Sayi, appeared before a Bulawayo magistrates court on charges of criminal abuse of office.Sayi allegedly coerced a commuter omnibus driver, Donald Muchemi, to pay a US$30 bribe instead of the official fine for dropping passengers at an undesignated location.After receiving the bribe, she reportedly forged the driver's signature on a receipt to conceal the offense.The incident occurred on May 20, 2024, when Sayi and a colleague apprehended Muchemi and escorted him to the Bulawayo Traffic Office.Sayi allegedly demanded the bribe and later, upon learning that the driver had reported the incident, she attempted to cover it up by forging documents.Sayi was arrested following a police report filed by the owner of the commuter omnibus.She was granted bail set at US$100.