Woman exploits OneMoney technical glitch, steals ZiG130k

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Clara Ncube, a 32-year-old woman from Bulawayo, was brought before the Bulawayo magistrates' court for stealing over ZWG136,000 by exploiting a technical glitch in NetOne's OneMoney system. The incident occurred between May 10th and 13th, 2024, during which Ncube manipulated the system error to transfer mobile money without corresponding deductions.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) detailed that Ncube executed multiple transactions, each under the ZWG2,400 limit to avoid detection. Although ZWG112,042 of the stolen funds was recovered, Ncube was charged with theft and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The court suspended six months of her sentence on the condition that she does not commit a similar offense, another six months were suspended on the condition that she restitutes ZWG24,400 to the complainant, and the final six months were suspended in exchange for 211 hours of community service.

NetOne has since rectified the system glitch that allowed the theft, and the court's ruling includes strict conditions to ensure Ncube compensates for her crime and does not reoffend.


Source - The Sunday News

