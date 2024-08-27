Latest News Editor's Choice


Mozambique's Frelimo launches political campaign in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago
Mozambique's ruling party, Frelimo, has launched its political campaign in Zimbabwe ahead of the country's elections scheduled for October 9, 2024. 
The campaign was initiated at Tendai Hall in Bindura, following the successful voter registration of over 33,000 Mozambicans residing in various parts of Zimbabwe. Frelimo's presidential candidate is Daniel Chapo.
A delegation from Mozambique, present at the launch, expressed gratitude to Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF for their unwavering support. They also congratulated President Mnangagwa on his appointment as the chairperson of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

Frelimo's Zimbabwe chairperson, Araujo Tomas Mafupe, announced that the launch marks the beginning of various campaign activities, including door-to-door efforts and rallies. Political rallies are planned every weekend, starting in Rusape and Mutare.

Additionally, polling stations for the Mozambican elections will be set up across Zimbabwe in locations such as Bulawayo, Manicaland, Masvingo, and the Mashonaland provinces. 
Frelimo central committee member Dulce Gemo highlighted that Bindura holds historical significance for the party, as the first Frelimo cell was established there 20 years ago.

Source - The Herald

