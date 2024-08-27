Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Stunner assaults daughter's friend

by Staff reporter
58 mins ago | Views
Musician Desmond Chideme (Stunner) appeared at the Mbare Magistrates' Court on allegations of assaulting his daughter's nine-year-old friend.

Chideme, represented by Dumisani Mtombeni, faced charges before Magistrate Batsirai Zishiri.

The court heard that on August 25, while Chideme's daughter and her friend were playing and chasing each other, the daughter fell and began crying.

Allegedly, Chideme intervened by assaulting the minor, pulling out her braids during the incident. The friend reported the assault to the police, leading to Chideme's arrest.

The case has been remanded to September 12 for the trial to commence.


Source - The Herald

Must Read

Freeboy was given freebies to lie, says Chamisa ally

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Bulawayo water situation deteriorates

39 mins ago | 27 Views

Zinara announces a 25% discount to Harare residents only

49 mins ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwean Bishop denies Nigeria arrest and deportation claims

57 mins ago | 31 Views

Mozambique's Frelimo launches political campaign in Zimbabwe

59 mins ago | 43 Views

Bulawayo sees surge in building investments

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Woman exploits OneMoney technical glitch, steals ZiG130k

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Hwange Power Station Unit 8 fault resolved

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Police officer forges complainant's signature

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Ex-Victoria Falls Mayor defects to Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings encounter another setback

1 hr ago | 57 Views

War veterans reject calls to extend Mnangagwa's Presidency

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Rand manipulators must be held accountable by Parliament

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Pitso Mosimane sings Billiat's praises

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe to remove VAT on meat?

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe police officers put on notice

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Invictus Energy reclassified its Zimbabwe operation

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Billiat returns

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

10 Zimbabweans die in SA bus crash

4 hrs ago | 600 Views

2 dead in Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway crash

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

How a drunk American envoy outed a CIA operative undercover in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 601 Views

Another Zimbabwe army general dies

4 hrs ago | 734 Views

ZANU PF MP sets thugs on Youth coordinator

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mnangagwa rapped over wife's 'unnecessary' airport lounge

6 hrs ago | 992 Views

Zesco warns of potential Kariba Power Station shutdown

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

Kazembe taunts jailed activists, defends clampdown on dissent

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zesa brokers a US$5 billion power deal with Indian company

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

CCC to fight ED2030 push

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

Kariba Dam levels worsen

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

ZERA in nationwide clampdown on contaminated fuel suppliers

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail bid delayed

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe medical professionals wrangle spill into High Court

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

'No maintenance monies until after DNA tests’

6 hrs ago | 389 Views

Bulawayo installs street CCtv cameras

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Cop in court for extorting bribe from kombi driver

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bulawayo whiz-kid creates pothole repair drone

6 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mckop honoured to serve Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

FC Cincinnati sign defender Teenage Hadebe

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

Warriors coach torches widespread social media debate

7 hrs ago | 153 Views

CCC councilors blew US$11m on workshops in 7 months

7 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns against subversion

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia to sign key pacts

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Harare-Chirundu Highway upgrade works resume

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

Cowards must stop quacking, come out of the closet and fight like man! - VAAZ

21 hrs ago | 1040 Views

ZANU PF official booed at rally

21 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Bulawayo installs street cameras on CBD roads

27 Aug 2024 at 16:12hrs | 1802 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party slams Zanu-PF's bid to extend Mnangagwa's rule

27 Aug 2024 at 16:10hrs | 827 Views

The Power of Nonviolent Resistance in Zimbabwe

27 Aug 2024 at 16:09hrs | 333 Views

China joins efforts to revive Zimbabwe agriculture

27 Aug 2024 at 15:35hrs | 449 Views