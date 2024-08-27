Stunner assaults daughter's friend

News / National

by Staff reporter

Musician Desmond Chideme (Stunner) appeared at the Mbare Magistrates' Court on allegations of assaulting his daughter's nine-year-old friend.Chideme, represented by Dumisani Mtombeni, faced charges before Magistrate Batsirai Zishiri.The court heard that on August 25, while Chideme's daughter and her friend were playing and chasing each other, the daughter fell and began crying.Allegedly, Chideme intervened by assaulting the minor, pulling out her braids during the incident. The friend reported the assault to the police, leading to Chideme's arrest.The case has been remanded to September 12 for the trial to commence.