Zimbabwean Bishop denies Nigeria arrest and deportation claims

by Staff reporter

Bishop Eben Kanukayi Nhiwatiwa of the United Methodist Church (UMC) denied recent reports that he was arrested in Nigeria. He explained that, instead, he was being protected by Nigerian authorities from a factional group within the church.Nigerian media had reported that Bishop Nhiwatiwa was detained last Friday in Yola, Adamawa State, and taken to the Abuja headquarters of the Nigerian Immigration Service.Bishop Nhiwatiwa was in Nigeria to oversee the nomination process for a new UMC bishop following the resignation of Bishop John Wesley Yohanna, who joined the Global Methodist Church. Upon his return to Zimbabwe, he clarified that the situation was a result of misinformation circulating about him, specifically allegations of supporting homosexuality, which fueled tensions and prompted his need for protection.The Bishop stated that Nigerian authorities, concerned for his safety amid escalating agitation, arranged for his security. He explained that his departure from Adamawa and subsequent return to Abuja gave the impression of arrest due to the rapid and coordinated arrangements for his departure.Nhiwatiwa emphasized that his visit was part of a broader mission to reorganize the UMC in Nigeria, not related to the controversies surrounding homosexual practices within the church.The UMC has been experiencing internal divisions following a recent General Conference vote on the issue.