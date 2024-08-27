Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean Bishop denies Nigeria arrest and deportation claims

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Bishop Eben Kanukayi Nhiwatiwa of the United Methodist Church (UMC) denied recent reports that he was arrested in Nigeria. He explained that, instead, he was being protected by Nigerian authorities from a factional group within the church.

Nigerian media had reported that Bishop Nhiwatiwa was detained last Friday in Yola, Adamawa State, and taken to the Abuja headquarters of the Nigerian Immigration Service.

Bishop Nhiwatiwa was in Nigeria to oversee the nomination process for a new UMC bishop following the resignation of Bishop John Wesley Yohanna, who joined the Global Methodist Church. Upon his return to Zimbabwe, he clarified that the situation was a result of misinformation circulating about him, specifically allegations of supporting homosexuality, which fueled tensions and prompted his need for protection.

The Bishop stated that Nigerian authorities, concerned for his safety amid escalating agitation, arranged for his security. He explained that his departure from Adamawa and subsequent return to Abuja gave the impression of arrest due to the rapid and coordinated arrangements for his departure.

Nhiwatiwa emphasized that his visit was part of a broader mission to reorganize the UMC in Nigeria, not related to the controversies surrounding homosexual practices within the church.

The UMC has been experiencing internal divisions following a recent General Conference vote on the issue.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

WATCH: Zimbabwean-born comedian makes Simon Cowell and Americans cry from LAUGHTER!

40 mins ago | 28 Views

Freeboy was given freebies to lie, says Chamisa ally

53 mins ago | 44 Views

Bulawayo water situation deteriorates

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Zinara announces a 25% discount to Harare residents only

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Stunner assaults daughter's friend

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mozambique's Frelimo launches political campaign in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bulawayo sees surge in building investments

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Woman exploits OneMoney technical glitch, steals ZiG130k

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Hwange Power Station Unit 8 fault resolved

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Police officer forges complainant's signature

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Ex-Victoria Falls Mayor defects to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings encounter another setback

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

War veterans reject calls to extend Mnangagwa's Presidency

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Rand manipulators must be held accountable by Parliament

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Pitso Mosimane sings Billiat's praises

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe to remove VAT on meat?

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe police officers put on notice

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

Invictus Energy reclassified its Zimbabwe operation

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Billiat returns

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

10 Zimbabweans die in SA bus crash

4 hrs ago | 681 Views

2 dead in Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway crash

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

How a drunk American envoy outed a CIA operative undercover in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 655 Views

Another Zimbabwe army general dies

5 hrs ago | 799 Views

ZANU PF MP sets thugs on Youth coordinator

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa rapped over wife's 'unnecessary' airport lounge

6 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Zesco warns of potential Kariba Power Station shutdown

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

Kazembe taunts jailed activists, defends clampdown on dissent

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zesa brokers a US$5 billion power deal with Indian company

7 hrs ago | 197 Views

CCC to fight ED2030 push

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

Kariba Dam levels worsen

7 hrs ago | 255 Views

ZERA in nationwide clampdown on contaminated fuel suppliers

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail bid delayed

7 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe medical professionals wrangle spill into High Court

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

'No maintenance monies until after DNA tests’

7 hrs ago | 399 Views

Bulawayo installs street CCtv cameras

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

Cop in court for extorting bribe from kombi driver

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bulawayo whiz-kid creates pothole repair drone

7 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mckop honoured to serve Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 279 Views

FC Cincinnati sign defender Teenage Hadebe

7 hrs ago | 80 Views

Warriors coach torches widespread social media debate

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

CCC councilors blew US$11m on workshops in 7 months

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns against subversion

7 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia to sign key pacts

7 hrs ago | 70 Views

Harare-Chirundu Highway upgrade works resume

7 hrs ago | 209 Views

Cowards must stop quacking, come out of the closet and fight like man! - VAAZ

22 hrs ago | 1051 Views

ZANU PF official booed at rally

22 hrs ago | 2524 Views

Bulawayo installs street cameras on CBD roads

27 Aug 2024 at 16:12hrs | 1809 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party slams Zanu-PF's bid to extend Mnangagwa's rule

27 Aug 2024 at 16:10hrs | 838 Views

The Power of Nonviolent Resistance in Zimbabwe

27 Aug 2024 at 16:09hrs | 333 Views