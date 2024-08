Zinara announces a 25% discount to Harare residents only

News / National

by Staff reporter

Balance it up with a 25% discount on Vehicle License Fees this Agric show week when you renew your insurance with @OldMutualZW Insurance at the ZINARA Showgrounds Office, Harare Licensing Offices or Old Mutual ZAS Stand.#PartnersForProgress#zas114 pic.twitter.com/gm86tvLdAq — ZINARA (@zinaraZW) August 25, 2024

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) is giving a 25 percent discount for light vehicle license fees during the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show week.Light motor vehicles are of up to 2250kg and the promotion will last until August 31, 2024."Enjoy a 25 percent discount on your vehicle license fees when you insure with @CBZHoldings at the Zinara Stand, Harare Licensing Offices, selected Tollgates, or #CBZ Harare branches during the Zimbabwe Agric Show week," read a statement from the roads administrator on X.In another statement, Zinara added: "Renew your vehicle license at the Zinara stand this #ZAS week & win a FREE wheel alignment, suspension check or wheel balancing voucher from @tyreclubfitment."