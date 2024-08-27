News / National
Zinara announces a 25% discount to Harare residents only
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) is giving a 25 percent discount for light vehicle license fees during the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show week.
Light motor vehicles are of up to 2250kg and the promotion will last until August 31, 2024.
"Enjoy a 25 percent discount on your vehicle license fees when you insure with @CBZHoldings at the Zinara Stand, Harare Licensing Offices, selected Tollgates, or #CBZ Harare branches during the Zimbabwe Agric Show week," read a statement from the roads administrator on X.
In another statement, Zinara added: "Renew your vehicle license at the Zinara stand this #ZAS week & win a FREE wheel alignment, suspension check or wheel balancing voucher from @tyreclubfitment."
Light motor vehicles are of up to 2250kg and the promotion will last until August 31, 2024.
"Enjoy a 25 percent discount on your vehicle license fees when you insure with @CBZHoldings at the Zinara Stand, Harare Licensing Offices, selected Tollgates, or #CBZ Harare branches during the Zimbabwe Agric Show week," read a statement from the roads administrator on X.
Balance it up with a 25% discount on Vehicle License Fees this Agric show week when you renew your insurance with @OldMutualZW Insurance at the ZINARA Showgrounds Office, Harare Licensing Offices or Old Mutual ZAS Stand.#PartnersForProgress#zas114 pic.twitter.com/gm86tvLdAq— ZINARA (@zinaraZW) August 25, 2024
In another statement, Zinara added: "Renew your vehicle license at the Zinara stand this #ZAS week & win a FREE wheel alignment, suspension check or wheel balancing voucher from @tyreclubfitment."
Source - The Chronicle