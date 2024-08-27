Bulawayo water situation deteriorates

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has scheduled a public meeting to provide an update on the city's water situation. The meeting will take place at the Large City Hall on Wednesday, 28 August 2024, at 1 PM.In a statement released on the same day, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr. Christopher Dube announced, "The City of Bulawayo would like to inform the public that a Water Situation Update Meeting will be held at the Large City Hall at 13:00 hours on Wednesday, 28 August 2024."Last Sunday, the city council implemented a citywide water supply shutdown, excluding the city center and industrial areas. The council has not yet provided details on when normal water supplies will resume.Two weeks ago, the BCC had issued a warning for residents to conserve water, noting that dam levels were projected to fall below the 21-month supply threshold if conservation measures were not adhered to.The city is currently facing a water-shedding schedule of 120 hours per week, with high-density areas receiving 350 liters per day and low-density suburbs receiving 550 liters per day. This rationing also affects industries and agricultural areas.