Six sex workers kill client over $5

by Simbarashe Sithole
49 mins ago | Views
Six commercial sex workers are in soup after they allegedly bashed a client to death over a short time fee in Chirundu.


The suspects appeared at Karoi regional magistrates courts today where they were remanded in custody over a murder charge.

According to court papers the suspects assaulted the now deceased truck driver with broken bottles after he failed to pay $5 to one of them.

The truck driver claimed that he could not pay since he had lost his mobile phone during the act.

Sex workers teamed up and severely assaulted him, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

