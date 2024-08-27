ZANU PF DCC Chairman robbed for empty promises

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

ZANU PF Bulilima District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman Felix Ncube was left counting losses after three youths approached him demanding a soccer kit that they allegedly won at a soccer tournament he organized.

The chairman was subsequently robbed after he failed to give a satisfactory answer to the angry youths.The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts today where Ayanda Ncube (25), Polite Moyo(22) and Colman Ndlovu (30 appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware facing robbery charges.Nembaware remanded the trio in custody to September 3.The state alleged on August 10 the trio stormed at the DCC chairman's butchery and demanded their soccer kit which they won at a tournament organized by Ncube.Ncube told them that the guest of honour Moses Langa had not given him the soccer kit yet and the two threatened to be violent on Ncube.He went inside a storeroom to text the police while he was doing that the trio were searching for money in his cash which he kept in a yogurt container.When he tried to stop them they grabbed him by the collar and stole his mobile phone and US$14 and ZAR 300.