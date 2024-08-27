Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF DCC Chairman robbed for empty promises

by Simbarashe Sithole
54 mins ago | Views
ZANU PF Bulilima District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman Felix Ncube was left counting losses after three youths approached him demanding a soccer kit that they allegedly won at a soccer tournament he organized.


The chairman was subsequently robbed after he failed to give a satisfactory answer to the angry youths.

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts today where Ayanda Ncube (25), Polite Moyo(22) and Colman Ndlovu (30 appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware facing robbery charges.

Nembaware remanded the trio in custody to September 3.

The state alleged on August 10 the trio stormed at the DCC chairman's butchery and demanded their soccer kit which they won at a tournament organized by Ncube.

Ncube told them that the guest of honour Moses Langa had not given him the soccer kit yet and the two threatened to be violent on Ncube.

He went inside a storeroom to text the police while he was doing that the trio were  searching for money in his cash which he kept in a  yogurt container.

When he tried to stop them they grabbed him by the collar and stole his mobile phone and  US$14 and ZAR 300.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Six sex workers kill client over $5

58 mins ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to China

5 hrs ago | 584 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean-born comedian makes Simon Cowell and Americans cry from LAUGHTER!

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

Freeboy was given freebies to lie, says Chamisa ally

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

Bulawayo water situation deteriorates

6 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zinara announces a 25% discount to Harare residents only

7 hrs ago | 637 Views

Zimbabwean Bishop denies Nigeria arrest and deportation claims

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Stunner assaults daughter's friend

7 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mozambique's Frelimo launches political campaign in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

Bulawayo sees surge in building investments

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Woman exploits OneMoney technical glitch, steals ZiG130k

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Hwange Power Station Unit 8 fault resolved

7 hrs ago | 151 Views

Police officer forges complainant's signature

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

Ex-Victoria Falls Mayor defects to Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings encounter another setback

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

War veterans reject calls to extend Mnangagwa's Presidency

7 hrs ago | 402 Views

Rand manipulators must be held accountable by Parliament

8 hrs ago | 213 Views

Pitso Mosimane sings Billiat's praises

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwe to remove VAT on meat?

9 hrs ago | 285 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe police officers put on notice

9 hrs ago | 408 Views

Invictus Energy reclassified its Zimbabwe operation

9 hrs ago | 312 Views

Billiat returns

9 hrs ago | 296 Views

10 Zimbabweans die in SA bus crash

9 hrs ago | 969 Views

2 dead in Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway crash

9 hrs ago | 234 Views

How a drunk American envoy outed a CIA operative undercover in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Another Zimbabwe army general dies

10 hrs ago | 1089 Views

ZANU PF MP sets thugs on Youth coordinator

11 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mnangagwa rapped over wife's 'unnecessary' airport lounge

12 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Zesco warns of potential Kariba Power Station shutdown

12 hrs ago | 281 Views

Kazembe taunts jailed activists, defends clampdown on dissent

12 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zesa brokers a US$5 billion power deal with Indian company

12 hrs ago | 218 Views

CCC to fight ED2030 push

12 hrs ago | 398 Views

Kariba Dam levels worsen

12 hrs ago | 277 Views

ZERA in nationwide clampdown on contaminated fuel suppliers

12 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail bid delayed

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe medical professionals wrangle spill into High Court

12 hrs ago | 172 Views

'No maintenance monies until after DNA tests’

12 hrs ago | 438 Views

Bulawayo installs street CCtv cameras

12 hrs ago | 244 Views

Cop in court for extorting bribe from kombi driver

12 hrs ago | 188 Views

Bulawayo whiz-kid creates pothole repair drone

12 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mckop honoured to serve Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 341 Views

FC Cincinnati sign defender Teenage Hadebe

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Warriors coach torches widespread social media debate

12 hrs ago | 182 Views

CCC councilors blew US$11m on workshops in 7 months

12 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns against subversion

12 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia to sign key pacts

12 hrs ago | 84 Views

Harare-Chirundu Highway upgrade works resume

12 hrs ago | 233 Views

Cowards must stop quacking, come out of the closet and fight like man! - VAAZ

27 Aug 2024 at 19:24hrs | 1067 Views

ZANU PF official booed at rally

27 Aug 2024 at 19:18hrs | 2601 Views