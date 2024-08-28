Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wadyajena gets luxury vehicles, trucks back

by Paul Ndou
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Gokwe legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena has received his impounded luxurious vehicles and haulage trucks after the High Court ordered the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (Zacc) and the Prosecutor General (PG) to execute the judgement passed ordering the release of his assets. The Courts recently ordered the release of the assets but the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) delayed saying they were still investigating the matter.

Wadyajena, a strong ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been fighting for the release of his assets though his arrest was viewed by many as political.

His case was thrown out after the state failed to find evidence linking the flamboyant businessman to the allegations.

According to the Writ of Judgement, the High Court ordered both Zacc and PG to execute the judgement of Wadyajena's assets release. "The applicants are granted leave to execute the judgment HH 165/24 granted in case number HCH 4400/23 pending the determination of appeal numbers SC 250/24 and SC 254/24. "The first and second respondents pay costs of the application jointly and severally the one paying the other to be absolved," read the judgement.

Zacc confiscated the property alleging they were ill-gotten wealth before the court removed Wadyajena from remand for lack of evidence.

He was arrested together with former Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) officials, Pius Manamike, Maxmore Njanji, who were released by the court.

They were facing fraud and money laundering charges involving US$5 million.

Through a warrant of search and seizure in terms of Section 49(b) ARWS 50(1)(a) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act [Chapter 9:07], Zacc confiscated some of Wadyajena’s property which included the 23 haulage trucks, a Lamborghini (SUV) vehicle and BMW X6M vehicle.

ZACC and NPA have been dragging feet to release the luxury vehicles and the 23 haulage trucks citing flimsy conditions.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

ZANU PF DCC Chairman robbed for empty promises

14 hrs ago | 926 Views

Six sex workers kill client over $5

14 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to China

18 hrs ago | 1388 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean-born comedian makes Simon Cowell and Americans cry from LAUGHTER!

19 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Freeboy was given freebies to lie, says Chamisa ally

19 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Bulawayo water situation deteriorates

19 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zinara announces a 25% discount to Harare residents only

20 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Zimbabwean Bishop denies Nigeria arrest and deportation claims

20 hrs ago | 475 Views

Stunner assaults daughter's friend

20 hrs ago | 780 Views

Mozambique's Frelimo launches political campaign in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 525 Views

Bulawayo sees surge in building investments

20 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Woman exploits OneMoney technical glitch, steals ZiG130k

20 hrs ago | 329 Views

Hwange Power Station Unit 8 fault resolved

20 hrs ago | 284 Views

Police officer forges complainant's signature

20 hrs ago | 391 Views

Ex-Victoria Falls Mayor defects to Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 288 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings encounter another setback

20 hrs ago | 280 Views

War veterans reject calls to extend Mnangagwa's Presidency

20 hrs ago | 760 Views

Rand manipulators must be held accountable by Parliament

21 hrs ago | 378 Views

Pitso Mosimane sings Billiat's praises

22 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zimbabwe to remove VAT on meat?

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe police officers put on notice

22 hrs ago | 570 Views

Invictus Energy reclassified its Zimbabwe operation

22 hrs ago | 590 Views

Billiat returns

22 hrs ago | 363 Views

10 Zimbabweans die in SA bus crash

22 hrs ago | 1154 Views

2 dead in Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway crash

22 hrs ago | 293 Views

How a drunk American envoy outed a CIA operative undercover in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Another Zimbabwe army general dies

23 hrs ago | 1382 Views

ZANU PF MP sets thugs on Youth coordinator

24 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mnangagwa rapped over wife's 'unnecessary' airport lounge

28 Aug 2024 at 10:53hrs | 1564 Views

Zesco warns of potential Kariba Power Station shutdown

28 Aug 2024 at 10:51hrs | 306 Views

Kazembe taunts jailed activists, defends clampdown on dissent

28 Aug 2024 at 10:49hrs | 246 Views

Zesa brokers a US$5 billion power deal with Indian company

28 Aug 2024 at 10:45hrs | 271 Views

CCC to fight ED2030 push

28 Aug 2024 at 10:21hrs | 520 Views

Kariba Dam levels worsen

28 Aug 2024 at 10:19hrs | 323 Views

ZERA in nationwide clampdown on contaminated fuel suppliers

28 Aug 2024 at 10:17hrs | 141 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail bid delayed

28 Aug 2024 at 10:16hrs | 144 Views

Zimbabwe medical professionals wrangle spill into High Court

28 Aug 2024 at 10:15hrs | 249 Views

'No maintenance monies until after DNA tests’

28 Aug 2024 at 10:13hrs | 500 Views

Bulawayo installs street CCtv cameras

28 Aug 2024 at 10:11hrs | 298 Views

Cop in court for extorting bribe from kombi driver

28 Aug 2024 at 10:09hrs | 198 Views

Bulawayo whiz-kid creates pothole repair drone

28 Aug 2024 at 10:07hrs | 2588 Views

Mckop honoured to serve Zimbabwe

28 Aug 2024 at 10:06hrs | 445 Views

FC Cincinnati sign defender Teenage Hadebe

28 Aug 2024 at 10:04hrs | 102 Views

Warriors coach torches widespread social media debate

28 Aug 2024 at 10:03hrs | 214 Views

CCC councilors blew US$11m on workshops in 7 months

28 Aug 2024 at 10:01hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns against subversion

28 Aug 2024 at 09:58hrs | 238 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia to sign key pacts

28 Aug 2024 at 09:56hrs | 93 Views

Harare-Chirundu Highway upgrade works resume

28 Aug 2024 at 09:55hrs | 565 Views

Cowards must stop quacking, come out of the closet and fight like man! - VAAZ

27 Aug 2024 at 19:24hrs | 1084 Views