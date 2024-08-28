Man commits suicide over poverty

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Bindura man allegedly failed to accept hard times in his life and committed suicide by hanging yesterday.

Takachekwa Sabora (41) of Mapunga farm, Bindura hung himself on a tree branch and died after telling his wife Emma Kamedza (30) that he was taking a walk.Sabora's lifeless body was found hanging on a tree by Knowledge Muteta who subsequently advised other residents.Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.It was later established that the now deceased had suicidal tendencies after he drank poison in 2014.Further investigations proved that the couple was failing to put food on the table hence he decided to take his life.The police urged people to seek counselling whenever they have problems.