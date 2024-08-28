Chiyangwa denies grabbing land, cites four court rulings

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dr. Phillip Chiyangwa, a prominent Harare businessman, has refuted allegations that he illegally seized land from JC Delonics, a Chinese-owned firm. The dispute centers around a property in Helensvale, Harare, which JC Delonics developed into a car park.Chiyangwa, supported by his lawyer, Advocate Itai Ndudzo, appeared before the Justice Maphios Cheda-led Commission of Inquiry to clear his name.JC Delonics had previously accused Chiyangwa's Pinnacle Holdings of taking over the land, a claim they first brought to court in 2023. However, Chiyangwa won the case at multiple levels, including the High Court and Supreme Court. Despite these rulings, JC Delonics presented their case to the Commission, which angered Chiyangwa.Chiyangwa asserted that he had owned the land since 2015 and requested his exclusion from the inquiry, as his ownership predates the Commission's focus period of 2017-2024.The Commission agreed to excuse Chiyangwa, clarifying that JC Delonics' primary issue lies with the city council, which leased them land already owned by Chiyangwa.