Senior citizen bashes daughter-in-law

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama at Nyagupe village, Mudzi when a 75-year-old woman bashed her 50-year-old daughter-in-law while coming from a river.The 75-year-old mother-in-law (Elizabeth Mudzagada) was dragged to Kotwa magistrates courts on Thursday after she assaulted Judith Mudzagada.The mother-in-law was given a wholly suspended sentence by Kotwa magistrate Henry Sande.Prosecutor Nathan Majuru told the court that on August 26 the complainant was coming from the river when she met her mother-in-law who accused her of causing hatred in the family.The angry mother-in-law assaulted the complainant with a log all over the body and she fell down.When she was about to stone the complainant, Elizabeth was refrained by Mary Matika and Judith took the chance to flee.