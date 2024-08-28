Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Senior citizen bashes daughter-in-law

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
There was drama at Nyagupe village, Mudzi when a 75-year-old woman bashed her 50-year-old daughter-in-law while coming from a river.

The 75-year-old mother-in-law (Elizabeth Mudzagada) was dragged to Kotwa magistrates courts on Thursday after she assaulted Judith Mudzagada.

The mother-in-law was given a wholly suspended sentence by Kotwa magistrate Henry Sande.

Prosecutor Nathan Majuru told the court that on August 26 the complainant was coming from the river when she met her mother-in-law who accused her of causing hatred in the family.

The angry mother-in-law assaulted the complainant with a log all over the body and she fell down.

When she was about to stone the complainant, Elizabeth was refrained by Mary Matika and Judith took the chance to flee.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Innscor vs Rutendo Matinyarare takedown order judgement

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu rot in jail

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Shona man charged with murder after Ndebele woman stabbed to death in UK

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

When dark babies are not good enough! Thank you Andile: what an article!

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Man jailed for stealing 28 goats

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Time for Progressive People to Unite

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

It's a puppet show at townhouse

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Man jailed for breaking neighbour's rib over cellphone

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mafume reshuffle committees

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Ex-hubby stoned in a love triangle

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Brothers fight over mother's estate

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabweans invade neighbouring countries' hospitals

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Ugandan released after spending 3 weeks in detention

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Normal to above normal rains expected in Zimbabwe for 2024/2025

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Bulawayo explores suburban aquifers to beat water shortages

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Chiyangwa denies grabbing land, cites four court rulings

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Building a formidable business amid economic downturns

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

On the Money: How Old Mutual is empowering Zimbabwe's farmers

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Man commits suicide over poverty

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Wadyajena gets luxury vehicles, trucks back

10 hrs ago | 726 Views

ZANU PF DCC Chairman robbed for empty promises

22 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Six sex workers kill client over $5

22 hrs ago | 2425 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to China

28 Aug 2024 at 17:51hrs | 1782 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean-born comedian makes Simon Cowell and Americans cry from LAUGHTER!

28 Aug 2024 at 16:41hrs | 1347 Views

Freeboy was given freebies to lie, says Chamisa ally

28 Aug 2024 at 16:28hrs | 1522 Views

Bulawayo water situation deteriorates

28 Aug 2024 at 15:56hrs | 751 Views

Zinara announces a 25% discount to Harare residents only

28 Aug 2024 at 15:45hrs | 1632 Views

Zimbabwean Bishop denies Nigeria arrest and deportation claims

28 Aug 2024 at 15:37hrs | 633 Views

Stunner assaults daughter's friend

28 Aug 2024 at 15:36hrs | 951 Views

Mozambique's Frelimo launches political campaign in Zimbabwe

28 Aug 2024 at 15:36hrs | 707 Views

Bulawayo sees surge in building investments

28 Aug 2024 at 15:28hrs | 2451 Views

Woman exploits OneMoney technical glitch, steals ZiG130k

28 Aug 2024 at 15:25hrs | 439 Views

Hwange Power Station Unit 8 fault resolved

28 Aug 2024 at 15:24hrs | 380 Views

Police officer forges complainant's signature

28 Aug 2024 at 15:23hrs | 525 Views

Ex-Victoria Falls Mayor defects to Zanu-PF

28 Aug 2024 at 15:13hrs | 400 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings encounter another setback

28 Aug 2024 at 15:10hrs | 371 Views

War veterans reject calls to extend Mnangagwa's Presidency

28 Aug 2024 at 15:09hrs | 922 Views

Rand manipulators must be held accountable by Parliament

28 Aug 2024 at 14:33hrs | 479 Views

Pitso Mosimane sings Billiat's praises

28 Aug 2024 at 13:52hrs | 630 Views

Zimbabwe to remove VAT on meat?

28 Aug 2024 at 13:31hrs | 400 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe police officers put on notice

28 Aug 2024 at 13:29hrs | 661 Views

Invictus Energy reclassified its Zimbabwe operation

28 Aug 2024 at 13:25hrs | 892 Views

Billiat returns

28 Aug 2024 at 13:19hrs | 425 Views

10 Zimbabweans die in SA bus crash

28 Aug 2024 at 13:00hrs | 1236 Views

2 dead in Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway crash

28 Aug 2024 at 12:57hrs | 333 Views

How a drunk American envoy outed a CIA operative undercover in Zimbabwe

28 Aug 2024 at 12:49hrs | 2402 Views

Another Zimbabwe army general dies

28 Aug 2024 at 12:33hrs | 1475 Views

ZANU PF MP sets thugs on Youth coordinator

28 Aug 2024 at 11:46hrs | 626 Views

Mnangagwa rapped over wife's 'unnecessary' airport lounge

28 Aug 2024 at 10:53hrs | 1699 Views