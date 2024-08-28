News / National
Senior citizen bashes daughter-in-law
3 hrs ago | Views
There was drama at Nyagupe village, Mudzi when a 75-year-old woman bashed her 50-year-old daughter-in-law while coming from a river.
The 75-year-old mother-in-law (Elizabeth Mudzagada) was dragged to Kotwa magistrates courts on Thursday after she assaulted Judith Mudzagada.
The mother-in-law was given a wholly suspended sentence by Kotwa magistrate Henry Sande.
Prosecutor Nathan Majuru told the court that on August 26 the complainant was coming from the river when she met her mother-in-law who accused her of causing hatred in the family.
The angry mother-in-law assaulted the complainant with a log all over the body and she fell down.
When she was about to stone the complainant, Elizabeth was refrained by Mary Matika and Judith took the chance to flee.
The 75-year-old mother-in-law (Elizabeth Mudzagada) was dragged to Kotwa magistrates courts on Thursday after she assaulted Judith Mudzagada.
The mother-in-law was given a wholly suspended sentence by Kotwa magistrate Henry Sande.
Prosecutor Nathan Majuru told the court that on August 26 the complainant was coming from the river when she met her mother-in-law who accused her of causing hatred in the family.
The angry mother-in-law assaulted the complainant with a log all over the body and she fell down.
When she was about to stone the complainant, Elizabeth was refrained by Mary Matika and Judith took the chance to flee.
Source - Byo24News