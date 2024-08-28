Bulawayo explores suburban aquifers to beat water shortages

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is exploring the possibility of tapping into aquifers in Nkulumane, Nketa, and Hope Fountain to address severe water shortages caused by drought.The city has faced significant water scarcity due to successive poor rainfall seasons, with water levels in major dams dropping to about 30%.In response, the council has implemented a 120-hour weekly water-shedding program, though many suburbs still go without water for extended periods.A feasibility study is underway to assess the viability of using suburban aquifers as a water source. Currently, the council draws over 10 megalitres of water from boreholes in the Nyamandlovu and Epping Forest Aquifers.The council is also engaging international embassies and financial organizations for funding to address the water crisis, with proposals ranging from US$15 million to US$55 million. So far, they have secured $134,000 for reservoir repairs and $310,000 for exploring groundwater potential in Nkulumane and Nketa.The council anticipates further challenges as they plan to decommission Upper Ncema Dam by mid-September, following the recent decommissioning of Umzingwane Dam.The water crisis has been exacerbated by increased pipe bursts due to water conservation measures, leading to the hiring of private contractors to manage the situation.Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart highlighted the impact of climate change on the city's water supply and called for more government support and stiffer penalties for vandalism of water infrastructure.