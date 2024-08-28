Normal to above normal rains expected in Zimbabwe for 2024/2025

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe and other Southern African countries are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall during the 2024/25 farming season, offering hope for improved agricultural production and food security.This positive outlook was revealed by meteorologists during the 29th Southern Africa Regional Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF-29). Despite the forecast of normal to below-normal rainfall from October to December, the period from January to March 2025 is expected to bring better rainfall.Farmers, especially in drier regions like Matabeleland, are encouraged to plant traditional grains that are more suited to their climatic conditions. The government has already begun distributing farming inputs to Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots across the country in preparation for the season.The government is also committed to providing food assistance to vulnerable households until the next harvest in March 2025.Information Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere highlighted that by March 2025, 6.2 million people in rural areas would require assistance. The current grain reserve is at 264,246 metric tonnes, with a shortfall to be met by winter wheat harvest and additional imports.To support food availability, the GMB has opened 50 agro-shops and is moving grain between depots to ensure distribution.The private sector is expected to import stock-feed requirements, with significant quantities already imported.The government’s Winter Cereals Plan has also seen the planting of wheat, maize, potatoes, barley, and seed wheat, ensuring a robust food security strategy until March 2025.