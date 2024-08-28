Ugandan released after spending 3 weeks in detention

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tom Ssekamwa, a 24-year-old Ugandan, was acquitted by a Masvingo magistrate after being held for three weeks on charges of criminal nuisance and violating Zimbabwe's Censorship and Entertainment Control Act.Ssekamwa was arrested on August 1, 2024, after police allegedly found prohibited items, including an artificial manhood, in his possession.During the trial, Magistrate Isaac Chikura ruled that the prosecution failed to prove that Ssekamwa's actions were unlawful, citing the lack of a Government Gazette listing the artificial manhood as a prohibited item in Zimbabwe.Ssekamwa was cleared of all charges and subsequently deported.A similar case involved Lukas Slavia, a 37-year-old from the Czech Republic, who was also acquitted and deported after being arrested with Ssekamwa. Both men were escorted to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport for deportation following their acquittals.