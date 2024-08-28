Zimbabweans invade neighbouring countries' hospitals

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four young men from Karoi, a farming town in Mashonaland West, recently died after consuming suspected illicit alcohol. Two of them sought medical attention at Mutendere Mission Hospital in Zambia but were informed that their condition had worsened due to delayed treatment.This tragedy highlights the growing problem of drug and substance abuse among Zimbabwean youths. It also underscores the ongoing challenges within Zimbabwe's healthcare system, which has led many citizens to seek medical care in neighboring countries like Zambia, Mozambique, and South Africa.Zimbabwe's deteriorating healthcare system has drawn criticism, particularly as it places a burden on neighboring countries' health services. South African officials have repeatedly expressed frustration over the strain caused by Zimbabwean patients in their public hospitals, urging Zimbabwe to improve its healthcare infrastructure.Local health advocates and political leaders are calling for increased funding and better management of Zimbabwe's health sector to prevent citizens from seeking treatment abroad and to address the ongoing healthcare crisis within the country.