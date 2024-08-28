Brothers fight over mother's estate

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two siblings from Harare, Mudzingwa and James Maravanyika, are embroiled in a legal dispute after James allegedly transferred ownership of a family property in Mbare without Mudzingwa's knowledge.Mudzingwa has approached the High Court seeking to declare the estate process, initiated and completed by James in the estate of their late mother, Meggie Maravanyika, null and void.Mudzingwa claims that James falsely represented himself as the sole surviving child to the Master of the High Court, enabling him to transfer the property solely into his name.Mudzingwa, who has been living at the property since their mother's death, was recently served with an eviction notice under the pretense that the family wanted to renovate the house. He discovered that James had already registered the house and the water bill in his name.Mudzingwa is seeking legal redress, including the reversal of the property transfer and the payment of legal costs by James. The case is currently pending in court.