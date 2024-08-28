Ex-hubby stoned in a love triangle

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Chiweshe man is battling for life after he was allegedly stoned by his estranged wife's boyfriend in a jealous affair.Kennedy Nyakudya (30) is battling for his life at Concession Hospital after he sustained a deep cut on the forehead in a fight with Tsungai Mhandu (30).The two were fighting for Perfect Mugwanira (23) who is an ex-wife to Nyakudya.Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case."I can confirm an attempted murder case in Chiweshe where Nyakudya was stoned by Mhandu in a love triangle," Chikasha said.Allegations are that on August 27 at around 11 pm Nyakudya visited his ex-wife's house and saw her with another man.He claimed that Mugwanira was still his wife and a misunderstanding arose.Mhandu picked a stone and stoned Nyakudya on the forehead.After being stoned he fell and became unconscious while bleeding profusely.He was then taken to hospital and Mhandu was arrested.Police warned people to desist from violence."We are urging people to shun violence and resort to peace whenever they have differences," Chikasha said.