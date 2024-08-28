Latest News Editor's Choice


Mafume reshuffle committees

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume is reportedly planning significant changes to the city council's leadership, aiming to install loyalists in key positions to avoid opposition to his decisions. Ahead of a full council meeting, 
Mafume instructed councillors to submit their top six committee preferences, sparking concerns that he intends to place his allies in influential committees like finance, audit, human resources, business, SMEs, and housing.
These committees are crucial, controlling entities like Rufaro Marketing, City Parking, and Mupedzanhamo informal market, and are involved in tender adjudication and contract evaluation. 
Mafume's actions are seen as an attempt to consolidate power, especially over committees previously controlled by supporters of former Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa.
However, his efforts face challenges, as he lacks the authority to unilaterally reshuffle committees, a process typically reserved for post-election periods and requiring council approval.

The council is currently under investigation by a commission of inquiry appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, probing alleged corruption since 2017. 
The tenure of the current committees ends on September 11, and any reshuffling would need to follow proper procedures.


