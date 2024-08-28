Man jailed for stealing 28 goats

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 27-YEAR-OLD from Chirambada village in Mudzi was sent to prison by a Kotwa magistrate on Thursday after he stole 28 goats from villagers.Samuel Chirambadeya pleaded guilty to stock theft charges before magistrate Henry Sande and was sentenced to 18 months behind bars.Sande suspended six months on condition of good behaviour.The court heard that on August 23 two villagers Tinashe Kachidza and Pamhidzai Nyamono took their 28 goats into the grazing land but the goats were stolen by the convict.Chirambadeya was seen driving the goats by one neighbour who alerted the complainants about the theft.The complainants filed a police report leading to the arrest of the two.Nathan Majuru prosecuted.