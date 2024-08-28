Shona man charged with murder after Ndebele woman stabbed to death in UK

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Gloucester, as confirmed by local police.Tanaka Zivanai, a resident of Dora Walk in Gloucester, has been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Zanele Sibanda.Gloucestershire Police responded to a call at the junction of Paul Street and Tarrington Road in Tredworth, Gloucester, at approximately 1:45 AM BST on Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found Zanele Sibanda, who was pronounced dead at the scene.Zivanai was arrested and has been remanded in custody. He is scheduled to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.In a statement, Gloucestershire Police said: "A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Tredworth, Gloucester, in the early hours of Tuesday, August 27."They added, "Police were called to the junction of Paul Street and Tarrington Road at around 1:45 AM on Tuesday following a report that a woman had sustained suspected stab wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Ms. Sibanda’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers. Zivanai has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Thursday, August 29."