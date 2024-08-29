Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF MP, 11 others face disciplinary action

by Paul Ndou
2 hrs ago | Views
Buhera South lawmaker Ngonidzane Mudekunye and his eleven supporters are set to appear before Manicaland party leadership today for disciplinary action Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Mudekunye is accused of fanning factionalism and promoting violence in his constituency.

Sources close to investigations said he will appear today together with his eleven supporters.

The eleven are Elisha Bete, Zacharia Hari, Annamore Musapukira, Kenneth Muchinyi, Judith Mufundirwa, Locadia Maparara, Kudzi Dzara, Komborerai Pangira, Janet Ngwarai, Wonder Dhliwayo and Passmore Chabata.

"We have summoned Mudekunye for hearing today, he will appear before the Manicaland party leadership together with his supporters who were at the helm of violence," the source said.

Although Mudekunye dismissed the allegations to the media a number of his leaders have confirmed his shenanigans and they also claim that he has a number of violent police dockets in Buhera.

Police were reluctant to comment on political issues.

Source - Byo24News

