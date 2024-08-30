Zimbabwean man trampled to death by elephant

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 47-year-old man from Kariba, Scorch Gawa, was tragically trampled to death by an elephant in Batonga on Wednesday night.According to police, Gawa was attacked by the elephant while returning home after a beer-drinking session.Tinashe Farawo, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks), confirmed the incident and urged the public to avoid moving around at night."We can confirm that a man was trampled to death by an elephant in Kariba. We advise people to avoid night movements, as animals are usually active during this time," said Farawo.