SA demonstrators shut down Musina

South African demonstrators have defied warnings from the South African Police Services (SAPS) and proceeded with a planned shutdown of Musina, including blocking the major highway leading to Zimbabwe. The protest is in response to a surge in vehicle thefts, carjackings, and smuggling in the area.The demonstration was organized by villagers from Nieni, a community just outside Musina, who have been deeply affected by the recent wave of criminal activity. The protesters are particularly concerned about the increasing number of vehicles being stolen from Musina.According to reports, these stolen vehicles are often driven across the dry Limpopo riverbed into Zimbabwe, exacerbating the already tense situation. The villagers have expressed frustration over the authorities' failure to curb the rising crime rate, prompting them to take matters into their own hands.Despite warnings from SAPS about the potential consequences of such a shutdown, the villagers remain resolute in their demands for stronger security measures and immediate action to address the cross-border crime affecting their community.More to follow....