Chiwenga's wife duped US$1 million

News / National

A Harare-based construction company owned by a local couple was brought before the Harare Magistrates Courts yesterday on three counts of fraud involving a total of US$930,000. The charges stem from the couple's alleged failure to fulfill a contract to build a double-storey house for Miniyothabo Francisca Baloyi Chiwenga, the wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.Gray Homes Construction Company, represented by Gray and Annavestah Mudiwa, appeared before Magistrate Donald Ndirowei. The case was postponed until today for a bail hearing. The complainant, Miniyothabo Chiwenga, is a colonel in the Zimbabwe National Army.Prosecutor Tafara Chirambira alleged that last year, the couple falsely promised Chiwenga that they could construct a double-storey house, a cottage, and a perimeter wall for her within 90 days. Chiwenga paid the company US$560,000, but the couple allegedly diverted some of the funds for personal use and failed to complete the project, causing a loss of US$389,100.In another instance, the couple reportedly convinced Chiwenga that they could build a warehouse at Chivaraidze Farm in Goromonzi. Despite knowing they lacked the capacity to complete the project, they accepted US$550,000. After allegedly misappropriating US$390,000, they again failed to deliver. Additionally, in September last year, they purportedly agreed to construct a shopping mall at Silalatshani business center in Filabusi for US$158,000 but diverted US$151,000 of the payment.