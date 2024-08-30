Zimbabwe bans unleaded fuel

News / National

The government has introduced new regulations banning unleaded petrol in Zimbabwe to encourage the use of environmentally friendly fuel and reduce reliance on imported fuel. The ban was announced through Statutory Instrument (SI) 150 of 2024 by Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo, following consultations with the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority.The new regulations require that all unleaded petrol imported into Zimbabwe must be blended with anhydrous ethanol before being sold. This blending mandate will come into effect seven days from the publication of the regulations.The regulations replace a previous rule from SI 17 of 2013, which mandated that unleaded petrol could only be sold if blended with a minimum of 5% locally produced anhydrous ethanol. The new regulations maintain that only licensed ethanol blenders and producers can carry out this blending process, with strict quality assurance measures in place.