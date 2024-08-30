Zimbabwean robbers caught planning next hit

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five notorious bank robbers were arrested in Kamativi, Matabeleland North, following a failed robbery at a BancABC branch that allowed police to initiate a series of arrests.The suspects - Derren Tshuma (25), Proud Gumbo (30), Tamsanqa Moyo (33), Michael Donald Sibanda (26), and Majority Ndlovu (26) - were linked to five armed robberies in Victoria Falls and Hwange, including a heist at ZB Bank, Victoria Falls, on December 31, 2022.The arrests began when police, acting on a tip-off, surrounded the BancABC branch in Kamativi. After hearing gunfire and seeing three suspects flee, they apprehended Derren Tshuma, leading to further arrests. The police also recovered stolen items, firearms, and the gang's getaway vehicles, a Nissan AD van and a Nissan Sunny.The gang's crimes included a robbery at a service station on January 8, 2024, where a security guard was stabbed, and a robbery at a bar in Lwendulu Village, Hwange, on June 2, 2024. The Zimbabwe Republic Police commended the public for providing information that contributed to the successful arrests.