US keen to improve relations with Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The United States is keen on improving diplomatic relations with Zimbabwe and increasing trade between the two nations, according to US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont.Following her credential presentation to President Mnangagwa, Ambassador Tremont met with Acting President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga to discuss various issues, including Zimbabwe's priorities in agriculture, education, manufacturing, and tourism.Ambassador Tremont noted that while Zimbabwe exports more to the US than it imports, there is room for growth in trade. She highlighted the presence of US companies like John Deere and Hyatt Regency, which recently took over the Meikles Hotel, and expressed a desire to see more American businesses invest in Zimbabwe.Despite past tensions due to US sanctions imposed in the early 2000s, Zimbabwe has maintained a stance of openness towards international relations, emphasizing President Mnangagwa's policy of "friend to all and enemy to none." Ambassador Tremont's comments suggest a potential thawing in relations and an opportunity for increased collaboration.The US has been a significant donor to Zimbabwe, particularly in drought assistance, and continues to support various sectors in Zimbabwe. The focus now is on improving the investment climate to make Zimbabwe more attractive to global investors, including those from the US.