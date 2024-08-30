Mzansi bus accident snuffs out young family

News / National

by Staff reporter

At just three years old, Lwandile Palu's life was full of simple joys and potential, with dreams of becoming whatever he wished - be it a doctor, footballer, or something else.Tragically, his life, along with those of his parents, Forgive Palu (31) and Lorenzo Palu (36), was cut short in a devastating road accident.The Palu family was involved in a fatal crash on August 27, 2024, when a Mzansi Express bus traveling from Bulawayo to Johannesburg crashed at the Three Mile Circle in Makhado, South Africa. The accident claimed the lives of nine people, including the Palu family.Lorenzo was a respected UX designer, known for his innovative work and contributions to technology, while Forgive was a pre-school teacher and entrepreneur behind "Sweet Soul Cakes."The tragic loss has left family and friends in profound grief. Sifikile Tshuma, Forgive's mother, and Amigo Bondiya, Lorenzo's brother, expressed the deep impact of the loss on their lives and communities.Mzansi Express, the bus company involved, confirmed the accident and is cooperating with authorities. They assured that efforts are underway to identify and notify the next of kin of the passengers involved.The company has expressed solidarity with those affected by the tragedy and is working to provide further details as investigations continue.