Zimbabwean girl commits suicide over money dispute

News / National

by Staff reporter

On August 18, 2024, a 17-year-old girl from Mlotshwa Village under Chief Samambwa tragically died after ingesting rat poison.The incident occurred around 5:00 PM following an argument with a neighbor, Beauty Sinyoro, who accused her of stealing US$50. Despite the girl’s denial of the theft, she took the poison shortly after the confrontation.Villagers later discovered her at her gate, unresponsive with froth coming from her mouth and nose, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.In a separate incident on the same day, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have launched a manhunt for three suspects involved in a violent armed robbery in Fitchlea, Kwekwe.The robbery took place around 3:30 PM. Courage Mugari, 29, was approached by the suspects who claimed to be gold ore sellers and lured him to a secluded spot behind a fowl run.Once there, the suspects brandished two pistols and used an electric shocker on Mugari, forcing him to sit. They stole USD $7,000 in cash and a cell phone from Mugari before fleeing the scene, with the total value of the stolen items estimated at $7,250.Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed both incidents and is urging anyone with information about the robbery to contact local law enforcement authorities as they work to apprehend the suspects.