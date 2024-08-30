Latest News Editor's Choice


Man bashes wife for wearing miniskirt

by Simbarashe Sithole
49 mins ago
A 22-YEAR-OLD Bindura woman dragged her husband to court after she was labelled a prostitute and assaulted for wearing a miniskirt.

Marvelous Maranjisi was assaulted with open hands by her husband Sydney Zulu (25) after he found her wearing a miniskirt.

Zulu pleaded guilty to the charge before Magistrate Tatenda Masaraunga.

Masaraunga remanded the matter to Monday for sentencing.

Prosecutor Victoria Choga told the court that on August 28 Zulu arrived home and saw his wife wearing a mini skirt.

He was angered by her dressing and called her a prostitute before assaulting her with open hands.

The next day Zulu ordered his wife to pack her clothes and go to her parents' place.

Instead of going to her parents' place she went to the police station and filed a police report leading to the arrest of Zulu.

Source - By24News

