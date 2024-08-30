Under fire Zanu-PF official judgement day set

News / National

by Paul Ndou

ZANU-PF leadership in Manicaland province is set to give judgement on Buhera South Member of Parliament Ngonidzane Mudekunye and his 11 supporters on Monday.Mudekunye and his supporters appeared before the disciplinary committee presided over by Manicaland vice chair Linda Matuta.Sources close to investigations said the twelve who are facing charges of violating the party constitution appeared before the leadership and will be sentenced on Monday."They all appeared before the leadership and their judgement is set for Monday," the source said.However, the controversial Mudekunye boast with his closeness to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son Collins' closeness.It is alleged that Mudekunye was under suspension during the previous elections but eventually contested due to abuse of power.He is said to have told his electorate that he will not be penalized because he is close to the first family.People in Buhera are not happy with Mudekunye and he won the harmonized election by a narrow margin amid vote rigging and threats of future violence.