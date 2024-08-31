Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Crackdown on fake nursing qualifications

by Staffreporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Nurses Council of Zimbabwe (NCZ) is set to introduce new diplomas with enhanced security features to combat the issue of fake certificates being used to gain employment in the healthcare sector.

This move follows the discovery of at least three cases of fake practicing certificates reported to the police this year, though the actual number of forged documents is believed to be higher.

The new diplomas will include hidden security features in addition to the QR codes already in use on practicing certificates.

NCZ acting registrar, Mrs. Grace Madondo, emphasized the importance of employers verifying the authenticity of job applicants' credentials by scanning QR codes and contacting the council if necessary. This measure aims to prevent unqualified individuals from endangering patients due to lack of proper training.

Dr. Johannes Marisa, president of the Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association, supported the initiative, noting that it is crucial for ensuring patient safety and maintaining the integrity of the healthcare system.

The NCZ continues to define and enforce ethical practices among nurses and midwives in Zimbabwe in line with the Health Professions Act.

Source - The Sunday Mail

