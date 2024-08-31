Zimbabwe Warriors leave for Kampala

News / National

by Staff reporter

Newly appointed Zimbabwe national football team coach, Michael Nees, will have his first face-to-face meeting with his players in Kampala tomorrow night, followed by his inaugural training session on Tuesday. Local-based players are set to depart from Harare today and will join the foreign-based players in Kampala.Nees, a German coach aiming to rejuvenate the Warriors, will lead his first match on Friday against Kenya in a 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifier at the Mandela National Stadium. Kenya is using the Kampala venue due to renovations of their local stadiums. Zimbabwe will then host Cameroon at the same venue on September 10 for their second Group J qualifier.Among the local players traveling to Kampala are Khama Billiat, Donovan Bernard, Andrew Mbeba, and others. Foreign-based players, including Munashe Garananga, Tino Kadewere, and captain Marshall Munetsi, will join directly from their respective bases. The squad also features veteran goalie Washington Arubi, Jordan Zemura, and Tawanda Chirewa.Nees has acknowledged concerns over the return of 34-year-old Billiat and the inclusion of Teenage Hadebe, who recently joined MLS side Cincinnati after being clubless. Nees expressed confidence in Billiat's continued passion and skill, emphasizing that Hadebe's experience and commitment make him a valuable asset despite recent challenges.Zimbabwe’s road to Morocco 2025 begins with a challenging match against Kenya on Friday. The Warriors have never beaten Kenya in their last four encounters, making the upcoming match a significant test for Nees and his squad.Zimbabwe national team squadGoalkeepers:Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn)Defenders:Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (Cincinnati)Midfielders:Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Daniel Musendami (Marumo Gallants), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Tawanda Chirewa (Derby).Strikers:Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Obriel Chirinda (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Khama Billiat (Yadah Stars)