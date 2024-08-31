Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa congratulates Belarusian President

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has extended warm birthday wishes to Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, who turned 70 on Friday, commending his significant contributions to Zimbabwe's agriculture, mining, and health sectors.

In his congratulatory message, President Mnangagwa praised Lukashenko's "generous concern" and the "destiny-changing interventions" made by the Belarusian government in Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa highlighted the deepening relationship between Zimbabwe and Belarus, emphasizing that Zimbabwe will always remember the generosity of the Belarusian people. He assured Lukashenko of Zimbabwe's continued friendship and joined other global leaders in celebrating the milestone, noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin also recently honored Lukashenko.

Over the past three years, Belarus has provided Zimbabwe with thousands of high-tech tractors, combine harvesters, and other agricultural equipment, significantly boosting the country's productivity.

Under the Belarus Farm Mechanisation Facility, more tractors are expected to be delivered, with a notable improvement in Zimbabwe's agricultural machinery since 2019.

Additionally, Belarus has supplied firefighting vehicles and established BiSON Agro Machinery in Harare to offer after-sales services and training for local engineers.

Source - The Sunday Mail

