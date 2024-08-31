Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe, China ties run deep

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa, during his State visit to China and participation in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), returned to Nanjing, where he had received military training over six decades ago as part of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle.Reflecting on his journey from a young revolutionary to the President of an independent Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to China for its support during Zimbabwe's fight for independence.In his visit, he also paid homage to Chairman Mao Zedong, whose teachings influenced the liberation movement, and toured the Sany Group's factory, underscoring the ongoing partnership between Zimbabwe and China.Under Mnangagwa's leadership, Zimbabwe has seen significant growth in Chinese investments, which have surged from US$445.9 million in 2019 to US$3.4 billion in 2023, with key projects in mining, construction, and energy.China has solidified its role as Zimbabwe's key ally, supporting various national projects, including power stations, airport expansions, and the construction of the new Parliament building.The visit further strengthens bilateral ties, with Mnangagwa set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and attend a State banquet hosted by Premier Li Qiang, before joining other African leaders at FOCAC to discuss cooperation in trade, investment, and infrastructure development.