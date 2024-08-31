Ndabambi declared national hero

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has conferred national hero status on Brigadier-General (Retired) Shadreck Dingani Ndabambi, who passed away on Wednesday after collapsing at his farm in Glendale, Mashonaland Central province.Ndabambi, a respected military figure, was declared a national hero in recognition of his significant contributions during Zimbabwe's liberation struggle and his service in various roles, including peacekeeping missions.ZANU-PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha highlighted Ndabambi's bravery, professionalism, and dedication, which earned him the rank of Brigadier-General.War Veterans Minister Monica Mavhunga emphasized his ongoing contributions to the country's economic development through agriculture.The Ndabambi family expressed gratitude for the honor bestowed by President Mnangagwa. Mourners are gathered at his farm in Glendale, with burial arrangements to be announced later.