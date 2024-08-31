Mamelodi Sundowns working on new deal for Lunga

News / National

by Staff reporter

South Africa's defending league champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, are reportedly working on a new deal for Warriors defender Divine Lunga to fend off interest from Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.According to the Soccer Laduma website, Sundowns are expected to offer Lunga a three-year contract extension, as his current deal is set to expire in June 2025. The move is seen as a proactive measure by the club to secure Lunga's future amid growing interest from Wydad.The publication revealed that the interest from Wydad Casablanca, now coached by Rulani Mokwena, who previously worked with Lunga at Sundowns, has prompted the South African club to act quickly. Although negotiations are ongoing, all parties, including the player, are reportedly satisfied with the offer on the table.Sundowns' approach to contract negotiations, ensuring they are done well before the expiry date, is noted as a strategic move to prevent Lunga from becoming a free agent by December.An unnamed source mentioned that Sundowns are looking to extend Lunga's contract until June 2028, with both sides close to agreeing on terms. The club's determination to retain Lunga reflects his value to the team, especially in light of Wydad Casablanca's interest. The deal, if finalized, would ensure that Sundowns do not lose the talented defender to their Moroccan rivals.Divine Lunga, who previously played for Golden Arrows in South Africa alongside ex-Warriors players Kudakwashe Mahachi, Knox Mutizwa, and Danny "Deco" Phiri, has consistently impressed since joining Sundowns.Raised in Bulawayo's Mpopoma suburb, Lunga began his career with Ajax Hotspurs in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League before moving to Premier League side Chicken Inn, where his performances caught the attention of Sundowns.