Liquefied petroleum gas use rises 14-fold

News / National

by Staff reporter

The consumption of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Zimbabwe has surged nearly 14-fold since 2012, rising from around five million kilograms per year to the current 70 million kilograms. This dramatic increase reflects a growing preference for LPG as a cleaner and more efficient option for cooking and heating in households. According to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera), this shift underscores the success of efforts to promote LPG as a viable energy source.Zera's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Edington Mazambani, highlighted that the significant growth in LPG usage is partly due to extensive training and awareness campaigns aimed at educating consumers on the safe and efficient use of the fuel. The regulator's deliberate approach included addressing misconceptions about the dangers of LPG and encouraging its adoption as a safer and more reliable energy source for domestic purposes.The rising use of LPG has the potential to reduce Zimbabwe's electricity consumption by up to 60 percent, offering significant energy savings. However, the increased demand has also brought challenges, such as the proliferation of substandard LPG storage cylinders in the market. In response, Zera has confiscated over 300 non-branded gas cylinders and is collaborating with law enforcement to curb the distribution of unsafe equipment.As LPG continues to gain popularity in Zimbabwe, Zera remains focused on ensuring the safety and quality of the product available to consumers. The regulator's ongoing efforts to train both consumers and commercial operators underscore the importance of maintaining high standards as LPG becomes a more integral part of the country's energy landscape.