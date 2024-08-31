Expired, counterfeit products taken to Zimbabwe's rural areas

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has expressed concern over unscrupulous businesses that are channeling expired, counterfeit, and underweight products to rural areas in Zimbabwe, taking advantage of weaker oversight. These businesses typically relocate such products from urban areas after facing legal repercussions during crackdowns intended to protect consumers from harmful goods.In response, the CPC has begun deploying officers to conduct inspections in rural regions, ensuring that these areas are not neglected. During a consumer and community engagement outreach in Nkayi District, CPC's research and public affairs manager, Mr. Kudakwashe Mudereri, emphasized their commitment to covering all regions, in line with President Mnangagwa's philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind.The CPC's efforts include decentralizing operations by opening new offices across the country, with recent expansions in Bulawayo and Mutare. The Commission is also in the process of procuring vehicles to enhance the mobility of inspectors, enabling them to reach more remote areas and protect consumer rights more effectively.This initiative is part of a broader consumer education outreach involving multiple regulatory bodies, including the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ), and the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz).