Boy misses cow, fatally hits colleague with stone

A 14-year-old boy from Matobo District, Matabeleland South, is being held at Bulawayo Prison facing a murder charge after accidentally killing a fellow herdboy while attempting to control cattle by throwing a stone.The boy, whose name is withheld for ethical reasons, is awaiting transfer to WhaWha Prison, where underage inmates are housed.Bulawayo Prison, also known as Grey Street Prison, currently houses 26 juveniles charged with various offenses, including murder, rape, and theft.The prison authorities, concerned about the growing number of young offenders, attribute this increase largely to drug and substance abuse.To address the needs of these juveniles, the prison has opened a school offering education from Grade One to Form Four, although resources like stationery are in short supply.Minister of Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, has highlighted ongoing efforts to address issues related to juveniles in conflict with the law.The Child Justice Bill, aimed at creating a separate legal framework for juvenile offenders, is expected to be reintroduced in Parliament soon to ensure children are not subjected to adult courts.The increase in juvenile incarcerations is partly attributed to the abolition of corporal punishment, leading to more children being sentenced to prison.Correctional officers emphasize the need for a supportive environment for these juveniles, including adequate reformatory institutions and corporate support to prevent recidivism and aid in their rehabilitation.