Father, son reunite at Khami Prison after 27 years

Tafadzwa Hove's story is an extraordinary tale of fate and family reunion in the most unexpected of places - prison. Hove, who was sentenced to 369 years in prison for multiple robbery and rape charges, had his sentence reduced to 50 years and is now set to be released in 2055. During his incarceration at Khami Maximum Prison in Bulawayo, Hove had an emotional reunion with his father, Biggy Dube, a pastor, whom he hadn't seen in 27 years since he was five years old.The reunion happened through a relative who recognized both of them while they were in prison. Despite the tragic circumstances, Hove found solace and purpose during his sentence. After contemplating suicide due to his long sentence, he was counseled and decided to learn to play the guitar. This skill gave him hope and a way to envision a future after prison.Hove formed a band named the Midlands Boys, focusing on music as a potential livelihood after his release. His life story, filled with twists and hardships, culminated in this unexpected and emotional reunion with his father, who he believed was dead. This reunion became a significant and emotional episode in Hove's journey of redemption and self-discovery.Tafadzwa Hove and his father, Biggy Dube, have developed a complex and emotional relationship following their unexpected reunion in prison. Hove, who was initially devastated by the lengthy prison sentence, found solace in meeting his father, whom he believed had died. Despite the pain of their past, including Hove's struggles with poverty and incomplete education, and Dube’s emotional turmoil from the reunion, their relationship has improved over time.Dube, who is serving an 18-year sentence for rape, expressed regret over not being able to support his son and the subsequent path Hove took into crime. Their separation was due to Dube’s earlier polygamous marriage and the subsequent difficulties faced by Hove and his mother. Dube’s current imprisonment and his past actions have led him to reflect deeply on the impact of his absence on his son’s life.Dube, who is set to be released in July 2029, has found the reunion bittersweet, as it reminded him of his failures as a father. He has become more involved with his son and has also been visited by his first wife, who maintains a relationship with Hove. Both Dube and Hove now use their experience to caution others against a life of crime and emphasize the negative impacts of polygamy and gender-based violence.Dube's large family includes 13 children from five marriages, with some children holding significant professional roles. He has spoken out against gender-based violence and encouraged societal change to prevent such issues.