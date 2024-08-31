Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Washington Arubi back in Warriors colours again

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Washington Arubi, the 39-year-old goalkeeper for Marumo Gallants, is excited about representing The Warriors in the upcoming 2025 AFCON Qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon. Recently called up by new coach Michael Nees, Arubi last featured for the national team under interim coach Baltermir Brito.

Arubi expressed gratitude for the opportunity, emphasizing his eagerness to contribute positively in these crucial matches. With over a decade of experience in South Africa's topflight league, he aims to address the goalkeeping issues that surfaced during the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Holding 13 caps and being the most senior player in Nees' squad, Arubi's inclusion could provide stability and leadership to the team. His return is seen as a key move to bolster the Warriors' performance in their upcoming qualifiers.

Source - NewZimbabwe

