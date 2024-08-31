Mugabe's son beats up a cop at roadblock

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bellarmine Chatunga, the son of late former president Robert Mugabe, has been arrested for assaulting a police officer at a checkpoint in Beitbridge. The incident occurred when Chatunga, who was being driven by a Chinese driver, became frustrated at a roadblock and allegedly brandished an Okapi knife.According to reports, Chatunga confronted the officers, shouting and tearing the shirt buttons off one officer while demanding to know if they recognized him. The situation escalated until he was subdued and arrested by the police.Chatunga has a history of controversy, including recent allegations of involvement in a significant money laundering scheme. He was taken to Beitbridge Rural Police Station following the incident.