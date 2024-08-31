Goat thief jailed for 28 years

News / National

by Staff reporter

Samuel Chirambadeya, a 27-year-old resident of Chirambada village in Mudzi, was sentenced to prison by Kotwa Magistrate Henry Sande for stealing 28 goats.Chirambadeya, who admitted to the stock theft charges, received an 18-month prison sentence, with six months suspended on the condition of good behavior.According to the prosecution, on August 23, two villagers, Tinashe Kachidza and Pamhidzai Nyamono, had taken their 28 goats to grazing land when Chirambadeya stole them. A neighbor witnessed Chirambadeya driving the goats away and alerted the complainants.The villagers reported the theft to the police, leading to Chirambadeya's arrest. Nathan Majuru handled the prosecution of the case.