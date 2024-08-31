China offers more scholarships to Zimbabwean students

News / National

by Staff reporter

On Friday, the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe hosted an open house for educators to mark President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s state visit to China.During the event, Chinese Charge d'Affaires Cheng Yan announced that China will award 11 governmental scholarships to Zimbabwean students this year. Cheng emphasized the role of education in social progress and sustainable development, expressing hope that the students would excel in China and return with enhanced knowledge and skills.Cheng also noted that, in addition to the scholarships, China has invited 260 Zimbabwean locals to participate in short-term training programs. He highlighted the alignment between Zimbabwe's Heritage-Based Education 5.0 Philosophy and China’s focus on science, technology, and talent development.The Chinese embassy has been active in cultural exchange through initiatives like the Confucius Institute at the University of Zimbabwe, which has trained approximately 3,000 graduates and offered Chinese language courses to over 16,000 students.Cheng expressed optimism about the potential for enhanced bilateral cooperation resulting from President Mnangagwa’s visit, which coincides with the 2024 FOCAC Beijing Summit. He underscored the need for continued collaboration in areas such as university and school exchanges, scholarships, and short-term programs to strengthen the relationship between China and Zimbabwe.Laston Mukaro, co-director of the Confucius Institute, spoke on the importance of mutual respect and learning between China and Africa. He emphasized that their interactions should be guided by harmony and understanding, which will promote economic development, educational collaborations, and technology transfer, advancing industrialization efforts in both regions.