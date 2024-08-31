Chatunga Mugabe arrested in Beitbridge

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe, son of the late Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe, has been arrested in Beitbridge for violent conduct. He allegedly assaulted a police officer at a roadblock in Bubi, located 80 kilometers north of the border town.Reports indicate that Chatunga, who was being driven by a Chinese driver, became impatient when asked for vehicle documents by the police. He reportedly yelled at the officers, questioning their authority, and violently grabbed a Support Unit officer by the collar, tearing off his shirt buttons. During the altercation, Chatunga is said to have brandished a knife, but was eventually subdued and arrested.Chief Superintendent Mesuli Ncube, the officer commanding Beitbridge Police District, confirmed the arrest but lacked detailed information at the time of the interview.Chatunga has been taken to Beitbridge Rural Police Station for further processing. He is the second son of Robert Mugabe, alongside his siblings Robert Jr. and Bona.