Sifiso Dabengwa dies

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former MTN Group CEO Sifiso Dabengwa has passed on, according to Chris Maroleng, the telco's former group executive corporate affairs, who announced the news on X (previously Twitter).

Dabengwa served as CEO of MTN until his departure due to problems in Nigeria, the company's largest market.

The telecoms old hand resigned MTN in early November 2015, two weeks after the company disclosed that it was facing a $5.2 billion fines in Nigeria for failing to disconnect 5.1 million unregistered subscribers.

From March 2011 to November 2015, the telecom veteran served as MTN Group's CEO. In 2004, he joined MTN as managing director of its South African business. He was later elevated to COO and also served as CEO of MTN Nigeria till 2006.

Before joining the MTN Group, he was an executive director at Eskom. Dabengwa held a BSc in Electrical Engineering and an MBA.

Today, on X, Maroleng who worked under Dabengwa, announced:: "It is with a heavy heart that I heard of the passing of my mentor and friend, Sifiso Dabengwa. As my boss he played a pivotal role in introducing me to the telecommunications world during his tenure as the CEO of the MTN Group."

He added: "His attention to detail, outstanding professionalism, and relentless pursuit of excellence in all his endeavors have left an indelible mark on me and all who had the privilege of knowing him. We have truly lost a great leader whose legacy will continue to inspire and guide us."

MTN Group had not responded to request for comment at the time of publishing.

Source - itweb

